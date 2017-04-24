CONA to hold discussion on sea level rise and how the Suncoast can respond

SARASOTA Co., FL -- The Sarasota Council of Neighborhood Associations is holding a discussion on the anticipated effects of sea level rise and ways the Suncoast community can adapt, encouraging the public to join. The event, which takes place at the Sarasota Garden Club on Monday, May 8, starts with a social at 6:30 p.m. before the meeting at 7 p.m. Local professionals actively working on these issues will be led by Lorrie Muldowney, a historic preservation consultant practicing out of Sarasota and a director of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.