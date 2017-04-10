Carlie Brucia Killer Could Get Off Death Row
SARASOTA, Fla. --In 2006, a jury voted 10-2 to sentence Joseph Smith to death. Steven Kansler is the step-father of Smith's victim, 11-year-old Carlie Brucia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|33 min
|yidfellas v USA
|15
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|38 min
|yidfellas v USA
|8
|Places to live in sarasota
|6 hr
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC