By 2022, U.S Pet Food Market will hit $30.01 billion, with CAGR 3.36%: Zion Market Research
According to the report, U.S. pet food market was valued at over USD 24.60 billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 30.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 3.36% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, April 25, 2017 -- Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled " Pet Food Market for Cats, Dogs, and Other Animals: U.S Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022 ".
