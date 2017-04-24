Best of Sarasota 2017: Best New Food & Drink

Veronica Fish & Oyster -the latest creation from Mark Caragiulo, also a prime mover in Owen's Fish Camp and Shore Diner -ticks all the right boxes: buzzy bar, cool dA©cor, great location in the heart of Southside Village and modern takes on seafood dishes, from shrimp and grits to salmon with oxtail jus. Most Instagram-worthy: the Thai-style whole fried fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.