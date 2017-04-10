Arrest made in Longboat Key hit-and-run case

Police have arrested a Sarasota man in connection with a Longboat Key hit-and-run incident that left a Nova Scotia man in critical condition. Officers of the Longboat Key Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Michael James Rowe, Jr. around 6 p.m. on Friday evening on charges of leaving the scene of a traffic crash with great bodily injuries, according to Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming.

