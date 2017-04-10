Amid policy shifts, Trump voters are ...

Amid policy shifts, Trump voters are forgiving - to a point

The president's recent shifts in position on big foreign policy issues have got his supporters pondering: Are the policy reversals worth a mere shrug of the shoulders, or are they a cause for greater concern. Where critics see a flip-flopper, many Trump voters see the kind of adjustments that are to be expected from any new president.

