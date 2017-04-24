Amateur Sand Sculpture contest set for Siesta Key

SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The beautiful sand of Siesta Beach will soon be transformed into works of art at the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest on Siesta Beach on Saturday. Cash prizes are sponsored by the Friends of Sarasota County Parks and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and are awarded to first, second, and third-place finishers in the adult , adult , children and youth categories and one overall people's choice winner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.