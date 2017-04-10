A Retired CIA Officer Talks Russia, the 2016 Presidential Election and More
He arrived at the outdoor cafA© on an early morning, wearing a long shirt, a baseball hat and sunglasses, signaling, perhaps, how little he planned to reveal himself. He had worked for many years for the Central Intelligence Agency, including near the highest level, and is now retired and living in Sarasota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Apr 6
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC