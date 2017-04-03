A rendering from 2016 shows what the coming Sarasota Bayside development may look like.
Sarasota Quay developer GreenPointe Communities has ambitious plans for its 15-acre, waterfront tract on the edge of the city's downtown, but its roughly $1 billion plan will likely hinge on its retail offerings. The Jacksonville-based developer, during an Urban Land Institute tour of key Sarasota projects earlier this month, says it plans ground-floor retail "at every opportunity."
