A Look at Diversity with Embracing Our Differences
If you somehow have not yet strolled Sarasota's Bayfront Park to take in this season's Embracing Our Differences artworks, what are you waiting for? There's still time; the 45 billboard-sized works, each accompanied by an inspirational quote, will remain on view through May 31. The annual juried outdoor exhibit, which celebrates and promotes diversity, received more than 20,000 entries from 115 countries and 48 states before winners were chosen for display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
|I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U...
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC