A Look at Diversity with Embracing Our Differences

If you somehow have not yet strolled Sarasota's Bayfront Park to take in this season's Embracing Our Differences artworks, what are you waiting for? There's still time; the 45 billboard-sized works, each accompanied by an inspirational quote, will remain on view through May 31. The annual juried outdoor exhibit, which celebrates and promotes diversity, received more than 20,000 entries from 115 countries and 48 states before winners were chosen for display.

