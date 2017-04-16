16 injured in Sarasota County school ...

16 injured in Sarasota County school bus crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Sixteen people were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning in Sarasota County, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. The crash happened between multiple vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to live in sarasota Mon pop 5
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
News I-75 ramps will close Wednesday overnight for U... Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 14
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Apr 6 YIDFELLAS v USA 9
LaMore RON LAMORE'S So-Called wife ... Apr 2 FLSUNSHINE 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC