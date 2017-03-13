Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

Your Top 9 Things to Do: March 16-22

The Ringling Museum brings us something truly unique from the Institute for Psychogeographic Adventure: an "individualized performance experience" throughout the museum galleries and grounds for one audience member at a time. It's being presented during the Ringling's Art After Five on Thursday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

