Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 23-29
A double treat for people who love modern dance with a dash of humor and stage magic: Both of these acclaimed modern dance companies are coming to the Van Wezel. Pilobolus arrives first, with Shadowland , a collaboration with Steven Banks , on March 23; Momix follows with Opus Cactus , transforming the stage into the American Southwest replete with lizards, fire dancers and yes, cacti, March 28. The thrills of Circus Sarasota set to the sounds of the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale and a 30-piece orchestra-that's Cirque des Voix, coming to Circus Sarasota's Big Top at Benderson Park for three shows Friday-Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|31 min
|West Bank
|81
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|20 hr
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Wed
|n_brennecke
|56
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC