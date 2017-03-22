Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 23-29

A double treat for people who love modern dance with a dash of humor and stage magic: Both of these acclaimed modern dance companies are coming to the Van Wezel. Pilobolus arrives first, with Shadowland , a collaboration with Steven Banks , on March 23; Momix follows with Opus Cactus , transforming the stage into the American Southwest replete with lizards, fire dancers and yes, cacti, March 28. The thrills of Circus Sarasota set to the sounds of the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale and a 30-piece orchestra-that's Cirque des Voix, coming to Circus Sarasota's Big Top at Benderson Park for three shows Friday-Sunday.

