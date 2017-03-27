Wife of Dickey Betts charged with thr...

Wife of Dickey Betts charged with threatening to shoot high school rowing team

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Co. - A Sarasota woman is charged with threatening to shoot more than a dozen high school students rowing near her backyard in Osprey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mon eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
Coal Burners Mar 16 Tarzan 3
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC