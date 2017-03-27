What I Wear to Work: Deborah J. Blue

What I Wear to Work: Deborah J. Blue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Attorney Deborah J. Blue has a sophisticated but daring, colorful and expressive style. A native-born Floridian, this Florida State University and Stetson University College of Law grad is known for her southern accent and tough-as-nails courtroom presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Match.com Scams (May '13) 22 hr Beware of CLINESOUL 72
Places to live in sarasota Fri pop 3
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC