Tornado Warning

Weather 14 mins ago 8:11 p.m.Tornado Warning

FLC115-140100- /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.W.0009.170314T0008Z-170314T0100Z/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tampa Bay Area Ruskin FL 808 PM EDT MON MAR 13 2017 The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida... * Until 900 PM EDT * At 808 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles southwest of Gulf Gate Estates, or 18 miles southwest of Sarasota, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

