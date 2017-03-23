Water main break closes segment of North Trail
A water main break has closed all lanes on a segment of the North Trail this afternoon, local officials announced. At 1:44 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department announced officers had closed northbound lanes of U.S. 41 near 32nd Street to respond to the break.
