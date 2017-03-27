Vote for Sarasota County in nationwide parks competition
SARASOTA CO., FL -- Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources is taking part in the "Meet Me at the Park" initiative, a national contest that could earn Sarasota County a $20,000 grant to improve local parks. The initiative, which is sponsored by the National Recreation and Park Association , provides communities across the country the chance to win the grant, by encouraging the public to vote for their community.
