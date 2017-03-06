Two dead after two-engine plane crashes, causes major fire in Manatee County
At least two people are dead after a two-engine plane crash in Manatee County caused a major wildfire to break out Saturday afternoon. The plane took off from Sarasota just before it crashed near State Road 37 north of State Road 62, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
