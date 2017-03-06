Transgender youth come under the spotlight as Supreme Court decision nears
Sarasota-based LGBTQ youth group ALSO Youth coordinators Molly and Jules talk about how *Emma, a 13-year-old transgender girl, started the need for them to create a trans support group more than a year ago. Nate Quinn speaks to the Sarasota County School Board after Pine View School allowed him to use the boy's bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC