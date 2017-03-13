Tornado warning issued for Sarasota C...

Tornado warning issued for Sarasota County

13 hrs ago

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Sarasota County today, encouraging those in the line of the storm to take cover immediately. The warning, issued at 8:08 p.m., stated a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 18 miles southwest of Sarasota.

