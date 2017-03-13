This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Marc...

This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 16

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

Thinking about getting a new tattoo? Who better to do the job than celebrity artists, including the stars of "Ink Masters" and other reality shows? This tattoo festival is home to artists from around the country, as well as cosplay contests, after-parties, photo opportunities and more. Runs through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners Tue EEWWW 2
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Tue ZIONISM 666 7
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Tue ZIONISM 666 16
you didnt have to block me amanda Mar 11 dad 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Mar 11 Brian 30
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 10 Chicken Farmer 80
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 9 eoo 2
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC