This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected
Members of the Friendship Knot Quilters Guild-more than 300 members strong-set out to make "Surprising Sarasota" quilts for this show, titled Quilts in Paradise. These are quilts meant to be hung on a wall, says Guild member Pam Zeck, unlike many of the quilters' usual efforts, which range from providing blankets for children going home from neonatal units to "chemo quilts" for those undergoing treatment to "cop quilts" that comfort victims of domestic abuse in police cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC