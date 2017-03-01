This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goe...

This Month's "Quilts in Paradise" Goes Beyond the Expected

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Members of the Friendship Knot Quilters Guild-more than 300 members strong-set out to make "Surprising Sarasota" quilts for this show, titled Quilts in Paradise. These are quilts meant to be hung on a wall, says Guild member Pam Zeck, unlike many of the quilters' usual efforts, which range from providing blankets for children going home from neonatal units to "chemo quilts" for those undergoing treatment to "cop quilts" that comfort victims of domestic abuse in police cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 26 MOSAIC ios evil 28
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Feb 24 James Swanson 11
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Feb 17 BOE 1
Jack Collins busted (Oct '14) Feb 17 dude 27
Kermit and Shelley watkins Feb 15 Facts 4
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC