The Grande Riviera condo sells for $4.35 million
A condominium in The Grande Riviera tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Angus and Jacqueline Rogers, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH800 condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to Rodger and Beverly Rohde, of Sarasota, for $4.35 million.
