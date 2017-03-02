Stetson University Concert Choir Spring Tour Kicks Off in Sarasota
Like many students who travel on spring break, Stetson University Concert Choir members will be traveling next week to deliver beautiful music to eager listeners in six cities. The 50-voice choir will start their tour in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday, March 4, before heading to Minnesota for performances in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC