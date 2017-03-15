Soda spill prompts emergency landing in Jacksonville
Keep your seatback upright and your hands on your soda if you don't want your flight interrupted by an emergency landing. An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago was diverted Monday afternoon to Jacksonville International Airport because of a maintenance issue caused by a spilled soft drink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Tue
|EEWWW
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Mar 11
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|Brian
|30
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 10
|Chicken Farmer
|80
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 9
|eoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC