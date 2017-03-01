Smithsonian to honor St. Paul's Circus Juventas

On Friday, beneath St. Paul's own Big Top, it was announced that the co-founders of Circus Juventas will be honored in Washington D.C., this summer at the Smithsonian Jubilee. The honor puts circus co-founders Daniel W. Butler, who is executive director, and Elizabeth "Betty" Butler, who is artistic director, shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's circus greats, such as the tightrope-walking Wallendas with whom the Butlers once trained.

