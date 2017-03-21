Serial flasher caught again

Serial flasher caught again

A serial flasher who exposed himself to a women in the parking lot of the University Town Center area has been apprehended by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office after a prior arrest in Manatee County. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office today announced it has arrested 20-year-old Jacob Martinez, of Bradenton for exposing sexual organs.

