Serial flasher caught again
A serial flasher who exposed himself to a women in the parking lot of the University Town Center area has been apprehended by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office after a prior arrest in Manatee County. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office today announced it has arrested 20-year-old Jacob Martinez, of Bradenton for exposing sexual organs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|n_brennecke
|56
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC