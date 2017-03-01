Scott picks loyalists to fill Constitution Revision Commission
Gov. Rick Scott on Friday tapped members of his inner circle as well as his current and former appointees to various other boards to fill 14 spots on the powerful Constitution Revision Commission, which will recommend changes to voters in 2018. The governor has a majority of the appointments to the 37-member board, which has the power to put proposals directly before voters on the November 2018 ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC