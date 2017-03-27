Sarasotacounty 6 mins ago 7:20 p.m.Sa...

Sarasotacounty 6 mins ago 7:20 p.m.Sarasota Police say respect &...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

"We conduct traffic stops based on violations. We don't stop cars for no reason," says Officer Jason Frank with the Sarasota Police Department's traffic unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to live in sarasota Wed Blessed 2
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) Mar 27 eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at March 31 at 4:32AM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC