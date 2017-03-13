Sarasotacounty 48 mins ago 12:46 a.m.Police seek help locating Sarasota woman with dementia
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in searching for a missing elderly female who suffers from dementia. Lidia Dalia Jacynicz, a white female, is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 135 pounds.
