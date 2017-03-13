Sarasota Film Festival 2017 On Its Way
Members of the press and sponsors of the Sarasota Film Festival gathered Monday evening at Selby Gardens for the official announcement of the line-up of movies, stars and events for the 2017 fest, which takes place March 31 through April 9. SFF chair and president Mark Famiglio and festival programmers were on hand to share a little insight into the collaboration behind the event, which this year includes a new film education program called the Veterans Filmmaking Academy, along with a partnership with the 2017 World Rowing Championships. Both sports and the environment are topics highlighted in screenings this year, along with a focus on films featuring the LGBTQ community.
