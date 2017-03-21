Sarasota County Asking For Public Input
Sarasota County is creating a Unified Development Code that updates and brings together the land development and zoning regulations, which control the development of all properties in unincorporated Sarasota County. The new code will be more user-friendly and allow readers to more easily find the rules that apply to a property.
