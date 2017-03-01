Sarasota Co. first responders witness woman pass off meth to 5-year-old
A woman was arrested for child neglect and drug possession after first responders caught her passing off methamphetamine to a five-year-old child. Deputies were made aware Shayna Delaney's was driving erratically around 5:15 p.m. Monday, when witnesses traveling along Tamiami Trail in Sarasota called 911.
