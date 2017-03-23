Road to Top Gun - Roger Niolet's Nieu...

Road to Top Gun - Roger Niolet's Nieuport 28 C.1

Involved with RC nearly all his life, Roger Niolet from Sarasota FL have been involved in competition flying RC airplanes for the last 10 years. This year Roger will again be flying his Nieuport 28 C.1 as a Team Scale entry.

Sarasota, FL

