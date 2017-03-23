Ringling International Arts Festival Takes Some New Turns
Get ready for this year's Ringling International Arts Festival, taking place Oct. 18-21, to shake things up a bit. Now in its ninth year, RIAF is doing some things differently from past seasons, under the direction of curator of performance Dwight Currie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|9 hr
|West Bank
|81
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Wed
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Wed
|n_brennecke
|56
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC