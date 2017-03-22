Revisiting Downtown Sarasota's Duval's
It had been some time since I last stopped into downtown's Duval's . With so many new restaurants to check out, it's easy to forget to check in with older, popular ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|16 hr
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|n_brennecke
|56
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC