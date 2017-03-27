Required Viewing: What to Watch at This Year's Sarasota Film Festival

The 2017 Sarasota Film Festival kicks off this Friday, March 31, with a full slate of films, events and stars descending on our town. Tickets are on sale now on the SFF website or via the box office at downtown Sarasota's Hollywood 20; if you're still trying to decide what to add to your roster, we asked festival creative producer Michael Dunaway about this year's required viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.