Reminder: US 41 at Gulfstream Avenue Public Meeting Scheduled

The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, is hosting a public information meeting as part of the Project Development and Environment study to evaluate improvements to the intersection at US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in the City of Sarasota. The meeting will be Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida.

