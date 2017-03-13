Race for two Sarasota City Commission seats goes to a run-off
SARASOTA, Fla.-- It's all eyes on Sarasota's two at large City Commission seats. To win, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the votes, so with 8 different candidates originally vying for the spots, the race now moves to a run-off.
