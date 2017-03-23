PROFILE: Noel Crosby
NoA l Crosby grew up in Manchester, N.H., where her dad's parents owned the Greenfield Carpet Company and her mom's parents were in the grocery business. So you could say she never had to worry about having a floor under her feet and food in her tummy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 22
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC