Polls open for the Sarasota City Commission election at 7 a.m.
Although vote-by-mail ballots can still reach the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office until 7 p.m. tomorrow, the number of ballots received as of 2 p.m. today indicate voter turnout for the City Commission election will remain low. After early voting closed Saturday, 10% of eligible voters have cast ballots in person or through the mail in the election to fill two at-large seats on the commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Sat
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Sat
|Brian
|30
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 10
|Chicken Farmer
|80
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 9
|eoo
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC