Polls open for the Sarasota City Commission election at 7 a.m.

Although vote-by-mail ballots can still reach the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office until 7 p.m. tomorrow, the number of ballots received as of 2 p.m. today indicate voter turnout for the City Commission election will remain low. After early voting closed Saturday, 10% of eligible voters have cast ballots in person or through the mail in the election to fill two at-large seats on the commission.

