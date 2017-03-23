Police: Man steals $390 worth of wine from Michael's On East
SARASOTA Co., Fla -- The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man caught on camera taking six bottles of alcohol valued at almost $400 from Michael's On East. On March 4, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect was attending a wine tasting event in the cellar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 22
|Kimmie45
|16
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC