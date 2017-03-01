Neal buys south Sarasota land for $20 million

Pat Neal is making another attempt to develop more than 500 acres east of I-75 into what is slated to be called Grand Lakes, and this time will include plans for more affordable housing. Neal Communities this week bought a swath of agricultural land two miles south of Clark Road for $20 million, with plans to use Sarasota County's long-range growth overlay - Sarasota 2050 - to build up to 1,100 homes.

