Mum fulfills son's dying wish to be turned into coral reef

Friday Mar 10

Just months before John Flowers died from a rare brain cancer at the age of 20, he told his mum he wanted his ashes to be placed in a concrete 'reef ball' in the sea. His mum Phyliss, 66, from Sarasota, Florida, said he asked for his brain and spine to be used for for research into his condition, but for the rest of his body to become part of the Eternal Reef - which is made almost entirely of balls containing people's ashes.

