MAP: Ahearn-Koch, Brody and Hyde head...

MAP: Ahearn-Koch, Brody and Hyde head to runoff for commission seats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: YourObserver

Three Sarasota City Commission candidates will head to a May 9 runoff for two at-large seats. It won't include incumbent Susan Chapman, who lost out on the third slot in the race to newcomer Martin Hyde by 52 votes, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners 10 hr EEWWW 2
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) 10 hr ZIONISM 666 7
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 11 hr ZIONISM 666 16
you didnt have to block me amanda Mar 11 dad 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Mar 11 Brian 30
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 10 Chicken Farmer 80
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 9 eoo 2
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC