MAP: Ahearn-Koch, Brody and Hyde head to runoff for commission seats
Three Sarasota City Commission candidates will head to a May 9 runoff for two at-large seats. It won't include incumbent Susan Chapman, who lost out on the third slot in the race to newcomer Martin Hyde by 52 votes, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's election.
