La Musica International Chamber Music Festival Brings Beautiful Sounds to Sarasota

Fans of classical music, performed by international musicians both familiar and new to Sarasota audiences, will be showing up at the Sarasota Opera House April 3, 6, 9 and 12 for the 31st annual La Musica International Chamber Music Festival. This year's fest, dubbed "The Search Continues," welcomes back mainstays of the event like artistic director Bruno Giuranna and associate artistic director Derek Han but also brings to town some relative newcomers, including guitarist Jason Vieaux, who will be making his La Musica debut this season.

