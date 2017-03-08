Key Solutions Real Estate is Named as BLVD Sarasotaa s Official Sales Broker
The prestigious Key Solutions firm will act as the main contact for those interested in making the groundbreaking BLVD Sarasota their new home . BLVD will be the area's only residential development released in the city this year offering this level of luxury accompanied with single family home sized floorplans.
