Key leaders address Sarasota officials about Fruitville Road plans
At a Town Commission workshop meeting last week, Town Manager Dave Bullock thanked Sarasota officials for "coming into the lion's den." The officials attended the meeting to present an overview of the city's development plans and how they will affect the regional transportation network, including barrier islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|23 hr
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC