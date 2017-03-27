Kayak clean up set for Bowlees Creek Island in Sarasota Bay
SARASOTA Co., Fla. -- Bring your kayak or canoe and come help clean up Bowlees Creek Island in Sarasota Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|Wed
|Blessed
|2
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC